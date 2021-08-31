New York Mets
Marlins at Mets – Tuesday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
Lunch Time Links 8/31/2021
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Base...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 8/31/21
A suspended game from April returns, with the rosters quite different.
It's Nothing But Thumbs Up And Smiles For Francisco Lindor Now! | Barstool Sports
OK, can everyone chill the fuck out now? Francisco Lindor turned his thumb right side up and found his beautiful smile once again. I'm not sure how the Mets took over an entire 24 hour news cycle desp...
NY Mets: Boos and thumbs aren’t about tough or soft, it’s right and wrong
This might be best narrated by Andy Rooney but what isn’t in top form without his voice loaned to it? The whole New York Mets players booing the fans bac...
Which New York rookie card is on your hit list?
This ridiculous Javy Baez stat will blow your mind
Javier Baez has disappointed since joining the Mets at last month’s MLB trade deadline, but this remarkable stat shows his struggles actually date back to early last season.
LIVE: Mets Pregame Presser | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets
Watch as Luis Rojas speaks with the media LIVE
SP Matchups & Streamer Rankings - 8/31 & 9/1 - Pitcher List
Nick Pollack ranks the starting pitcher streamers for today & tomorrow.
Seriously… Does anyone listen to the fan? It’s a huge day in the NFL in about the Mets!?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I didn’t feel an apology was all that necessary. But, good for him .. let’s move on and play baseball. (I still would like to hear Francisco Lindor’s perspective)Javier Báez on his comments from Sunday afternoon: "I didn't mean to offend anybody. And if I offended anybody, we apologize."Minors
-
RT @timbhealey: Javier Baez: “I didn’t mean to offend anybody. If I offended anybody, we apologize.” Does he expect to get booed today? “The fans are going to be the fans,” Baez said.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Báez said his intention was not to offend the Mets fan base. And if he did, then he apologizes.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Javier Baez: “I didn’t mean to offend anybody. If I offended anybody, we apologize.” Does he expect to get booed today? “The fans are going to be the fans,” Baez said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“I didn’t mean to offend anybody,” Javier Báez saidBeat Writer / Columnist
