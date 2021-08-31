Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 30m

Message received loud and clear.

Sports Illustrated
63781222_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez Apologize for Giving Mets Fans Thumbs Down

by: Joseph Salvador Sports Illustrated 5m

Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez apologized for giving fans thumbs down as a form of celebration.

Film Room
63781183_thumbnail

Luis Rojas on 'thumbs down', more | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

Mets manager Luis Rojas responds to the 'thumbs down' gesture by Javier Báez, the club having a team meeting and more

The Score
63781072_thumbnail

Baez, Lindor apologize to Mets fans for thumbs-down celebration

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 10m

New York Mets star infielders Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor apologized Tuesday for using a thumbs-down celebration to send a message to unhappy fans."I didn't mean to offend anybody. If I offended anybody, we apologize," Baez said, according to...

nj.com
63780999_thumbnail

Mets’ Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor apologize for thumbs down comments, react to fan backlash - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 13m

New York Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez apologized for their thumbs down gestures that angered fans on Sunday.

New York Post
63780886_thumbnail

Javy Baez, Francisco Lindor apologize to Mets fans for thumbs-down gesture

by: Peter Botte New York Post 16m

Less than an hour before the start of a split doubleheader against the Marlins, Baez, Francisco Lindor and the Mets attempted to do damage control.

Mets Merized
63746542_thumbnail

Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor Apologize for Thumbs-Down Gesture

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 17m

Prior to Tuesday afternoon’s series-opening game with the Miami Marlins, New York Mets infielders Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez took some time to address the media for the team's thumbs-down g

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor takes accountability for 'thumbs down' gesture, apologizes to all Mets fans | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 20m

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor spoke to the media today and addressed the 'thumbs down' gesture he and teammates have be doing recently. Lindor pri...

