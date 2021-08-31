Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
63781072_thumbnail

Baez, Lindor apologize to Mets fans for thumbs-down celebration

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 2m

New York Mets star infielders Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor apologized Tuesday for using a thumbs-down celebration to send a message to unhappy fans."I didn't mean to offend anybody. If I offended anybody, we apologize," Baez said, according to...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

nj.com
63780999_thumbnail

Mets’ Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor apologize for thumbs down comments, react to fan backlash - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

New York Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez apologized for their thumbs down gestures that angered fans on Sunday.

New York Post
63780886_thumbnail

Javy Baez, Francisco Lindor apologize to Mets fans for thumbs-down gesture

by: Peter Botte New York Post 8m

Less than an hour before the start of a split doubleheader against the Marlins, Baez, Francisco Lindor and the Mets attempted to do damage control.

Mets Merized
63746542_thumbnail

Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor Apologize for Thumbs-Down Gesture

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 8m

Prior to Tuesday afternoon’s series-opening game with the Miami Marlins, New York Mets infielders Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez took some time to address the media for the team's thumbs-down g

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor takes accountability for 'thumbs down' gesture, apologizes to all Mets fans | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 11m

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor spoke to the media today and addressed the 'thumbs down' gesture he and teammates have be doing recently. Lindor pri...

Daily News
63780564_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor, Javy Baez sorry for 'booing' Mets fans - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 21m

Message received loud and clear.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!

Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
For The Win
63780469_thumbnail

Mets fans gestured 'thumbs down' and booed throughout Francisco Lindor's pregame apology

by: Andrew Joseph USA Today: For The Win 25m

Of course they did.

Film Room
63780208_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker escapes a jam | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 35m

Taijuan Walker strikes out Jesus Sanchez, stranding runners on first and third to keep the game scoreless in the 1st inning

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets