NY Mets' Javier Báez discusses team's thumbs down gesture
by: @lohud — LoHud 1h
New York Mets infielder Javier Báez discussed the thumbs down gesture and the comments he made that upset fans.
NY Mets thumbs down: Javier Baez caps win over Marlins
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1m
After starting firestorm with his 'thumbs down' celebration, Javier Baez scored the winning run for the Mets in their suspended game vs. the Marlins.
Which Wild-Card Race Is the Hottest? Plus: The Meaning of the Mets’ Thumbs-Down Revealed.
by: Baseball BBQ — The Ringer 3m
Jake and Jordan check in on the MLB playoff picture and discuss the latest Mets controversy
Final Score: Mets 6, Marlins 5 - Stick your thumbs up your asses
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
OH WOW.
Brandon Nimmo's two-run home run | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
Brandon Nimmo crushes a two-run home run to right-center field and cuts the Marlins' lead to 5-3 in the 9th inning
Mets fans boo Javier Baez after 'thumbs-down' controversy, apologies
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 19m
Judging by Tuesday's events in Queens, at least some pockets of Mets fans won't miss Baez if he's playing elsewhere next spring.
New York Mets’ Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor apologize for gesture
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 24m
Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor conceded Tuesday that they were wrong to give booing New York Mets fans the thumbs down gesture on Sunday at Citi Field.
Mets players apologize to fans, say they'll stop thumbs down gesture; Javier Báez booed at Citi Field - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 43m
'If I offended anybody, we apologize,' Báez said prior to Tuesday's game
Mets fans boo Javier Baez in pinch hit appearance
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 50m
Mets fans didn’t greet Javier Baez kindly on Tuesday, booing and giving him the thumbs down gesture in his pinch hit appearance before cheering when he was clipped by a pitch.
Tweets
Technically, Javier Baez's 9th inning single made him the 2nd player in MLB history to have a hit for 2 teams in 2 different cities in the same day - even though they were nearly 5 months apart. https://t.co/xLz1sjW8GHTV / Radio Network
Yea that’s us…@The7Line @javy23baez Lol fairweatherSuper Fan
Who was today’s player of the game? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBRandomStats: Since to the Mets makeup game today officially counts towards the game that started on April 11, Javier Baez is the second player since 1901 with an RBI for multiple teams on the same day. Also Cliff Johnson for CHC/CLE on 5/28/1980.Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto said you could tell a lot about Javy Báez when seeing that final play, particularly with the awareness and baseball IQ.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets rally fanbase with ninth-inning miracle comeback over Marlins https://t.co/ccs5OQmhL9Blogger / Podcaster
