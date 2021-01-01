Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Javier Baez's RBI single | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

Javier Baez rips a single to center field to drive in Dominic Smith and bring the score to 5-4 in the 9th

The Ringer
Which Wild-Card Race Is the Hottest? Plus: The Meaning of the Mets’ Thumbs-Down Revealed.

by: Baseball BBQ The Ringer 1m

Jake and Jordan check in on the MLB playoff picture and discuss the latest Mets controversy

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 6, Marlins 5 - Stick your thumbs up your asses

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

OH WOW.

Film Room
Brandon Nimmo's two-run home run | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

Brandon Nimmo crushes a two-run home run to right-center field and cuts the Marlins' lead to 5-3 in the 9th inning

Yardbarker
Mets fans boo Javier Baez after 'thumbs-down' controversy, apologies

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 17m

Judging by Tuesday's events in Queens, at least some pockets of Mets  fans won't miss Baez if he's playing elsewhere next spring.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets’ Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor apologize for gesture

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 23m

Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor conceded Tuesday that they were wrong to give booing New York Mets fans the thumbs down gesture on Sunday at Citi Field.

CBS Sports

Mets players apologize to fans, say they'll stop thumbs down gesture; Javier Báez booed at Citi Field - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 42m

'If I offended anybody, we apologize,' Báez said prior to Tuesday's game

WFAN
Mets fans boo Javier Baez in pinch hit appearance

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 48m

Mets fans didn’t greet Javier Baez kindly on Tuesday, booing and giving him the thumbs down gesture in his pinch hit appearance before cheering when he was clipped by a pitch.

Reflections On Baseball
The Mets Are Exposed As A Team Without Clubhouse Leaders

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

Someone on the Mets should have been there to corral the outliers who embarrassed the entire team. There was no one, and that's a problem.

