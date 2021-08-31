New York Mets
Conforto's jack leads Mets to 2 wins in 1 day
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 42m
NEW YORK -- As he returned to the dugout following his fourth at-bat on Tuesday afternoon, Michael Conforto slammed his bat to the ground with both hands, raised it back up again, then jammed it into the bat rack in one of the most overt shows of...
CG: MIA@NYM - 8/31/21 | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 13m
Condensed Game: Conforto launched a no-doubt two-run home run and McNeil added an RBI double to lead the Mets to a doubleheader sweep
Mets sweep Marlins, 6-5 & 3-1 (8/31/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 17m
Michael Conforto’s homer helps Mets sweep away Marlins
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 17m
After Michael Conforto walked it off for a 6-5 win in Game 1, he crushed a two-run homer in the nightcap that sent the Mets to a 3-1 win and a sweep of the Marlins at Citi Field.
Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Conforto delivers again as Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Marlins
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 18m
After getting the big hit in the wild Mets comeback to win game one, Michael Conforto delivered again in the nitecap, launching a two-run homer into the uppe...
Mets-Marlins postponed Wednesday due to rain, setting up another doubleheader - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 20m
Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins was postponed due to rain.
Wednesday Night’s Mets vs Marlins Game Postponed Due to Rain
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 21m
Following Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets announced that the third game of the series scheduled for Wednesday night at Citi Field has officially been postponed du
Mets Make It Four Consecutive Wins With 3-1 Victory Over Marlins
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 22m
The New York Mets have quickly turned those thumbs upside down with a doubleheader sweep of the Miami Marlins.
Javy Baez And Mets Fans Seem To Move Past Thumbs Down Drama
by: Steven Kubitza — The Cold Wire 30m
The New York Mets had a thrilling finish Tuesday afternoon that involved Javy Baez pulling off some magic to move past the drama.
