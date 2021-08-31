Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Marlins vs. Mets Highlights | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

Michael Conforto launched a no-doubt two-run home run and Jeff McNeil added an RBI double to lead the Mets to a doubleheader sweep

Mets 360

Mets sweep Marlins, 6-5 & 3-1 (8/31/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 24m

New York Post
Michael Conforto’s homer helps Mets sweep away Marlins

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 24m

After Michael Conforto walked it off for a 6-5 win in Game 1, he crushed a two-run homer in the nightcap that sent the Mets to a 3-1 win and a sweep of the Marlins at Citi Field.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Conforto delivers again as Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Marlins

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 25m

After getting the big hit in the wild Mets comeback to win game one, Michael Conforto delivered again in the nitecap, launching a two-run homer into the uppe...

nj.com
Mets-Marlins postponed Wednesday due to rain, setting up another doubleheader - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 27m

Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins was postponed due to rain.

Mets Merized
Wednesday Night’s Mets vs Marlins Game Postponed Due to Rain

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 29m

Following Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets announced that the third game of the series scheduled for Wednesday night at Citi Field has officially been postponed du

Empire Sports Media
Mets Make It Four Consecutive Wins With 3-1 Victory Over Marlins

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 29m

The New York Mets have quickly turned those thumbs upside down with a doubleheader sweep of the Miami Marlins.

The Cold Wire
Javy Baez And Mets Fans Seem To Move Past Thumbs Down Drama

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 37m

The New York Mets had a thrilling finish Tuesday afternoon that involved Javy Baez pulling off some magic to move past the drama.

