Luis Rojas on doubleheader sweep | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

Luis Rojas discusses Howie Rose's health, Michael Conforto's improvement at the plate and the Mets' effort after the doubleheader sweep

Newsday
Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies' foul injures knee | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3m

(AP) -- Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of playoff contenders Tuesday night.Atlanta l

NBC Sports
Báez, Lindor apologize for thumbs-down jab at Mets fans

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 39m

Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor have apologized to Mets fans after Baez revealed that a thumbs-down celebration gesture adopted by players was in part a dig at New York fans who have booed the underperforming ballclub.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Wednesday 9/1/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friend...

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets drop series opener at Lehigh Valley | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 1h

ALLENTOWN, P.A. (SYRACUSE METS) – Once trailing, 4-1, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs rallied to win, 5-4, over the Syracuse Mets in the series opener on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Despite t…

Mets Daddy

Javier Báez: New Mets Fan Favorite

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Before the suspended game from April 11 resumed, there was the theatre of the absurd where Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor were forced to apologize for the thumbs down controversy. Their qualifyin…

Syracuse
Lehigh Valley rallies for 5-4 win over Syracuse Mets - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 2h

The Mets blew a three-run cushion.

Newsday
Surging Phillies win 5th in a row, rally past Nationals 12-6 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and the Philadelphia Phillie

