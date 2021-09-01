New York Mets
NY Mets: To make MLB playoffs, Francisco Lindor must improve
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
Here are the five Mets who must step up if the club wants to make the postseason for the 2021 season.
Mets News and Breakfast Links 9/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 15m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Luis Rojas , David West , and Derek Wallace . Lindor and Baez apologize as M...
NY Mets News: Day of the Living, Not Dead Yet in Flushing
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 39m
Last week, the New York Mets were living a real-life horror story. Coming off of a 2-11 record, they dropped the first game on Friday to the Washington Nat...
MLB roundup: Dodgers claw within half-game of Giants - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 58m
Corey Seager hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 3-2 and finish August with a 21-6 record. The victory moved the Dodgers within a half-game of the National League West-lead
Couples Therapy Breakthrough?
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
All right, Im glad you both came. Im glad youve both committed to the process. Emmett, Im picking up from your body language a sense that you may not be on board with that. Yes!
Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies' foul injures knee | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5h
(AP) -- Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of playoff contenders Tuesday night.Atlanta l
Báez, Lindor apologize for thumbs-down jab at Mets fans
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor have apologized to Mets fans after Baez revealed that a thumbs-down celebration gesture adopted by players was in part a dig at New York fans who have booed the underperforming ballclub.
Luis Rojas on doubleheader sweep | 08/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Luis Rojas discusses Howie Rose's health, Michael Conforto's improvement at the plate and the Mets' effort after the doubleheader sweep
Tweets
Today's newsletter is out! Inside: A team has a COVID outbreak, MLB Network has some vaccine refusers, and Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez apologized. All of that's kind of a bummer as far as I'm concerned. https://t.co/BPyalDQwjzBlogger / Podcaster
There is some life left in this team after all #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/0LKrQAr44gBlogger / Podcaster
Jensen - go back to coming out of the bullpen. I watched Rosario. No instincts, can't play a good SS. Streak hitter that is league avg overall.... Stop being a Cleveland fanboy.I don’t expect to get many apologies from the people on this platform who railed against me for my Amed >>> Lindor in 2021 tweet.. But go ahead and post your apologies whenever you get around to it.. best one will get read on the air.. Cc: @DreKnott @AlPawlowski https://t.co/pcwcTO71YGBlogger / Podcaster
Good take@AnthonyDiComo Lindor is a bad liar (see McNeil/rat incident) He quickly realized his explanation wasn't gonna fly so he went right to the apology I don't believe booing players helps anybody It's just poor sportsmanship by the fans Either cheer or stay quiet Both options send clear message.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DCRonESPN: SHOW TIME! @ChrisCanty99 & @gordondamer are on. Thumbs up in Queens as Javy and the #Mets sweep the doubleheader vs the Marlins! Meanwhile the #Yankees roller coaster continues Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/noX4EWmkJOTV / Radio Network
Mets, Mets fans try couples therapy. For one day it works. #LGM https://t.co/EbkhN2jMHOBlogger / Podcaster
