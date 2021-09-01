New York Mets
Ex-Mets shortstop makes MLB history - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7m
Former New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario made MLB history on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Bryce Harper May Be the Most Hyped—and Underrated—Player In Baseball - WSJ
by: Jared Diamond — The Wall Street Journal 31s
Harper has been usurped in the public eye by younger stars. But he’s having an MVP year that could lead the Phillies to the playoffs.
You were MAD AS HELL but oh wait the Mets won, never mind
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
So what I learned yesterday, is a Mets player could do the worst thing imaginable (I don’t want to even voice what that night be, just imagine some horrific behavior) and if that person goes …
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees, Mets All-Star pitcher refuses to get vaccinated, so his bosses take action - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 15m
Former Yankees and Mets pitcher Al Leiter and Hall of Famer John Smoltz will no longer appear in-studio for the MLB Network after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report.
Mets Morning News for September 1, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
”Turn those thumbs around!”
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 31m
The emotional roller-coaster of being a Mets fan
Mets Take Two
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 33m
8/31/21: After walking the Mets off in the first game of the day, Michael Conforto hits a two run homer to lead the team to a 3-1 win over Miami.Check out ht...
The Mets vs. the Fans
by: Supernatural Girlz Radio — Talkin' Mets 48m
Mike Silva breaks down the "thumbs down" controversy with Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor. Hear Mike's take on how the players, fans, and media all bear some responsibility as to what happened.
ICYMI https://t.co/xdxcGwInnR… Does Steve Cohen believe the #Mets problems are just about time (away from the Wilpons, forward for his learning curve) or deeper than that? Because if he decides the latter, the most important free agent for him should become Theo Epstein.Beat Writer / Columnist
It’s the pen flip for me. He does this during all his legendary calls. So awesome.All-timer from Gare. https://t.co/RiPTy6aQFABeat Writer / Columnist
ICYMI https://t.co/xjpNCwIGoo… The philosopher Reginald Martinez Jackson noted you can always change the story if you have a bat in your hand. The #Mets changed the story in the 9th inning against the Marlins.Beat Writer / Columnist
Today's newsletter is out: Mets apologies, dumbass retired pitchers/commentators, a Red Sox COVID outbreak, the end of Trevor Bauer (maybe), and a lot of Great Moments. https://t.co/1yWtEw6t1IBlogger / Podcaster
