Acting General Manager Zack Scott facing DUI charges
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Police found Scott dozing off in his car at 4am in White Plains and he was arrested after failing a sobriety test.
Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing DUI charges | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 3m
New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is facing DUI charges after he was busted sleeping behind the wheel in White Plains early Tuesday morning, as
Mets GM Zack Scott Was Reportedly Arrested On A DWI Charge After Cops Found Him Sleeping Behind The Wheel In White Plains | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 3m
NY Post- Acting General Manager Zack Scott is facing driving while intoxicated charges after he was busted dozing in his car in White Plains, The Post has learned. Scott, 44, was nabbed at 4:17 a.m. T...
Mets GM Zack Scott arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, per report
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 5m
Another embarrassing development for the Mets.
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott faces drunk driving charges - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 8m
The Mets’ messy off-the-field antics took another troubling turn after acting general manager Zack Scott was charged with drunk driving in White Plains on Tuesday morning.
Mets GM Zack Scott Reportedly Facing DWI Charge
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 10m
Mets general manager Zack Scott is reportedly facing DUI charges in New York.
Mets GM Zack Scott facing alleged DUI charges (Report)
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 12m
New York Mets GM Zack Scott is in hot water.
Tweets
-
The Mets need to clean house. That much was obvious long before this and is even more obvious now. But I don't know what you do when the problem with the house is in the foundation and in the walls.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets acting GM Zack Scott charged with DWI (story via @AnthonyRieber): https://t.co/qSGKAgRpLzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I get people on my timeline who think DUI is no big deal but say you don’t wear a mask and they put you on a military tribunalBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fsolomon75: @Metstradamus “At some point you gotta take that responsibility.”—Zack Scott. Omar Minaya just signed karma.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @freedom1030: @Metstradamus @AnthonyDiComo Omar minaya just signed ace venturaBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@Crawford_MILB and @ColDontLie look ahead to next year and debate whether or not Francisco Lindor should go in the first round of drafts after an underwhelming 2021 season. 🍎: https://t.co/HWPQ4Ml6Hh 🔊: https://t.co/yrCTGYdRfg 📺: https://t.co/2YgjbNwebLBlog / Website
