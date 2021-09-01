Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Could Theo Epstein be candidate for role with Mets?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 44m

There is growing speculation that the New York Mets could approach Theo Epstein about a major front office role.

Mets Merized
Howie Rose Says Goodbye for Now

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2m

The longtime voice of Mets radio, Howie Rose, will not broadcast any more Mets games this season. He's taking an extended leave of absence to deal with personal health issues.Wednesday was sup

The Mets Police
Post: Mets acting GM Zack Scott busted on drunk driving charge in White Plains

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Long time readers know I enjoy the sass and sarcasm but as this is a VERY serious topic I will pass along without editorial comments.  Where Mr. Scott was coming from is interesting. The New York P…

Sports Media 101
New York Mets’ Acting GM Zack Scott arrested for drunk driving

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 15m

Just a day after the New York Mets appeared to put thumbs down gate behind them, another controversy has reared its ugly head. Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested on Tuesday morning for dru

The Big Lead
Mets Fans Are Begging Theo Epstein to Save Them

by: N/A The Big Lead 21m

Mets fans want Theo Epstein to "clean up" the organization. Which is pretty funny.

Lohud
NY Mets: Zack Scott, Steve Cohen's first year breakdown

by: @lohud LoHud 23m

Under new ownership in Steve Cohen, the Mets are in the midst of one of their craziest seasons in recent memory.

North Jersey
New York Post
Zack Scott’s Mets fate was sealed long before DWI arrest

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 26m

Let’s be perfectly clear about something: Zack Scott was already on paper-thin ground as acting GM of the Mets.

Metstradamus
Tweets