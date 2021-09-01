New York Mets
Zack Scott Busted for DWI; Sandy Alderson’s Got to Go
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 48m
To recap, acting GM Zack Scott was busted for DWI, apparently asleep in his car, drunk, at 4am in White Plains. We take this matter very seriously. Cohen, apparently.
How Steve Cohen Can Fix Messy Mets After Being Exposed as Inexperienced Superfan
by: Abbey Mastracco — Bleacher Report 1h
There may not be another team in professional sports that knows how to make headlines like the New York Mets . Even when the team is irrelevant in the standings, it somehow finds a way to dominate news cycles...
Timeline of Mets' bizarre and eventful week as club's woes continue to pile up - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 2h
From thumbs down to lost jewelry to possible legal problems in the front office, it's been a very Mets week
The Five Aces: Matt Harvey faced Steven Matz! How did they do? You’ll look
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Kids, once upon a time the Mets had FIVE ACES. The greatest Ace of them all was Matt Harvey. Some called him The Next Seaver. There was also Thor, who has not pitched in the majors in 2021 and t…
Lefty Aaron Loup continues to be bullpen stalwart for Mets
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
Aaron Loup was on the wrong end of a pitching change that backfired last week, but otherwise has taken on the role of the Mets’ escape artist.
LEADING OFF: Mets acting GM Scott set for DUI court date
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is due in court two days after he was arrested on charges of driving while...
Zack Scott arrest is latest sign Steve Cohen needs to clean up Mets mess | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3h
Remember when the Mets’ biggest problem this week was players symbolically booing their own fans? Javy Baez and Francisco Lindor delivered those twin apologies for the thumbs-down gestures around noon
New York Mets free-fall out of first place in awful August
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
Before we dive deep into what went wrong for the New York Mets in August, let’s reflect on a piece of our July review to see what the then first-place Mets needed to do to maintain their posi…
