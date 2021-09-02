Hall of Famers George Brett and Mike Schmidt were back to back picks in the 1971 draft, Nos. 29 and 30 overall, also in the 2nd round. Strange but true!

Peter Vecsey In 1970, the nba held its deepest most talented ever draft, it says here. Selected back-2-back, Nos 18 & 19, were eventual Hall of Famers, Calvin Murphy & Tiny Archibald. A first and last regarding second rounders!!