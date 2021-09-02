New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets place Zack Scott on administrative leave following drunk driving arrest; Sandy Alderson takes over as GM - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 36m
The New York Mets placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave after he was charged with drunk driving on Tuesday.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Game Preview (9/2/21) vs. Miami Marlins (55-78)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 26s
After torrential rains across the east coast postponed Wednesday's game, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play the final game of their
Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott on Administrative Leave After DWI Arrest
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 8m
Scott pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge and three other charges on Thursday morning.
Mets acting GM Zack Scott on administrative leave amid DWI charge
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 10m
Scott had reportedly been arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday and was facing a driving while intoxicated charge related to an incident that allegedly involved police finding him asleep inside of his car in White Plains, N.Y.
Reports: Mets claim reliever Brad Hand off waivers
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 11m
According to multiple reports, the Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier this week.
Marlins at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 12m
Will the Mets and Marlins play on Thursday at Citi Field?
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Mets Claim Lefty Brad Hand
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 12m
The Mets have claimed left-handed reliever Brad Hand according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The veteran was recently designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and will join the Mets
Mets Claim Brad Hand
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 13m
The Mets have claimed former All-Star reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Blue Jays. Read more about the move at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets acting GM Scott on leave after DWI arrest
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 15m
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott has been placed on administrative leave two days after he was arrested on a DWI charge in New York. Team president Sandy Alderson will assume the GM responsibilities.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
BREAKING NEWS: At last the Mets have hand!News: The Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Blue Jays, who recently DFA'd him. They had expressed significant interest in Hand last offseason but the timing didn't work for them. Hand posted a 4.21 ERA in 52 appearances for the Blue Jays and Nationals.Newspaper / Magazine
-
Technically, Hand was a waiver claim. Mets obviously not giving up.Mets agree to deal with Brad HandBeat Writer / Columnist
-
After pursuing his services over the winter, the Mets have added Brad Hand to their bullpen. (@martinonyc)TV / Radio Network
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI: We had @DarrenJMeenan, founder of @The7Line, on the show to ask if @RealMichaelKay would be welcome to a game LISTEN: https://t.co/2XUTbKmxlA https://t.co/b4XlrZb0gNFree Agent
-
RT @si_mlb: The Mets placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave on Thursday after Scott was arrested earlier this week and charged with DWI https://t.co/L0kkPwTDjaTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave on Thursday after Scott was arrested earlier this week and charged with DWI https://t.co/L0kkPwTDjaNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets