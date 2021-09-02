Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

amNewYork
Mets place Zack Scott on administrative lead after acting GM pleads not guilty to DWI charges | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 31m

The New York Mets announced on Thursday afternoon that acting general manager Zack Scott has been placed on administrative leave "until further notice" after

Empire Sports Media
Mets Game Preview (9/2/21) vs. Miami Marlins (55-78)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 39s

After torrential rains across the east coast postponed Wednesday's game, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play the final game of their

Sports Illustrated
Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott on Administrative Leave After DWI Arrest

by: Ben Pickman Sports Illustrated 8m

Scott pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge and three other charges on Thursday morning.

Yardbarker
Mets acting GM Zack Scott on administrative leave amid DWI charge

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 10m

Scott had reportedly been arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday and was facing a driving while intoxicated charge related to an incident that allegedly involved police finding him asleep inside of his car in White Plains, N.Y.

WFAN
Reports: Mets claim reliever Brad Hand off waivers

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 11m

According to multiple reports, the Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier this week.

Elite Sports NY
Marlins at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 12m

Will the Mets and Marlins play on Thursday at Citi Field?

Mets Merized
Mets Claim Lefty Brad Hand

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 13m

The Mets have claimed left-handed reliever Brad Hand according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The veteran was recently designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and will join the Mets

MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Claim Brad Hand

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 14m

The Mets have claimed former All-Star reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Blue Jays. Read more about the move at MLB Trade Rumors.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets acting GM Scott on leave after DWI arrest

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 15m

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott has been placed on administrative leave two days after he was arrested on a DWI charge in New York. Team president Sandy Alderson will assume the GM responsibilities.

