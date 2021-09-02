Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Reports: Mets claim reliever Brad Hand off waivers

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 12m

According to multiple reports, the Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier this week.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets sign reliever and Blue Jays castoff Brad Hand - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 8s

The New York Mets signed reliever Brad Hand on Thursday after he was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Empire Sports Media
Mets Game Preview (9/2/21) vs. Miami Marlins (55-78)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2m

After torrential rains across the east coast postponed Wednesday's game, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play the final game of their

Sports Illustrated
Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott on Administrative Leave After DWI Arrest

by: Ben Pickman Sports Illustrated 9m

Scott pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge and three other charges on Thursday morning.

Yardbarker
Mets acting GM Zack Scott on administrative leave amid DWI charge

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 12m

Scott had reportedly been arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday and was facing a driving while intoxicated charge related to an incident that allegedly involved police finding him asleep inside of his car in White Plains, N.Y.

Elite Sports NY
Marlins at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 13m

Will the Mets and Marlins play on Thursday at Citi Field?

Mets Merized
Mets Claim Lefty Brad Hand

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 14m

The Mets have claimed left-handed reliever Brad Hand according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The veteran was recently designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and will join the Mets

MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Claim Brad Hand

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 15m

The Mets have claimed former All-Star reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Blue Jays. Read more about the move at MLB Trade Rumors.

