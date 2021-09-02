New York Mets
Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott on Administrative Leave After DWI Arrest
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 5m
Scott pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge and three other charges on Thursday morning.
Mets acting GM Zack Scott on administrative leave amid DWI charge
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 8m
Scott had reportedly been arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday and was facing a driving while intoxicated charge related to an incident that allegedly involved police finding him asleep inside of his car in White Plains, N.Y.
Reports: Mets claim reliever Brad Hand off waivers
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 9m
According to multiple reports, the Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier this week.
Marlins at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 10m
Will the Mets and Marlins play on Thursday at Citi Field?
Mets Claim Lefty Brad Hand
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 10m
The Mets have claimed left-handed reliever Brad Hand according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The veteran was recently designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and will join the Mets
Mets Claim Brad Hand
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 11m
The Mets have claimed former All-Star reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Blue Jays. Read more about the move at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets acting GM Scott on leave after DWI arrest
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 12m
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott has been placed on administrative leave two days after he was arrested on a DWI charge in New York. Team president Sandy Alderson will assume the GM responsibilities.
Mets place acting GM Zack Scott on admin leave following DWI charge
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 19m
The New York Mets have placed general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave effective immediately until further notice, the team announced Thursday.Team president Sandy Alderson will assume GM responsibilities.Scott is facing driving while...
The Mets had been interested in Hand since the offseason when the southpaw was a free agent. @deeshathosar https://t.co/gpi0ZShkqsNewspaper / Magazine
-
Mets claim Brad Hand off waivers in effort to strengthen bullpen https://t.co/0hqBe65ZuuBlogger / Podcaster
-
in the end, the Mets head home with their HandBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sources with knowledge of the situation said Sandy Alderson’s son, Bryn, will now be more involved in the FO day-to-day responsibilities, while chiefly answering to his dad. Bryn Alderson was promoted to asst. GM, alongside Ian Levin, in July. More: https://t.co/zNvBjnvxGOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Ben_Yoel: Mets should take a shot. https://t.co/a2YPkiLY3gBeat Writer / Columnist
-
BREAKING NEWS: At last the Mets have hand!News: The Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Blue Jays, who recently DFA'd him. They had expressed significant interest in Hand last offseason but the timing didn't work for them. Hand posted a 4.21 ERA in 52 appearances for the Blue Jays and Nationals.Newspaper / Magazine
