New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Designate Geoff Hartlieb For Assignment

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 24m

The Mets have designated right-hander Geoff Hartlieb for assignment, per a club announcement. His spot on the roster goes to &hellip;

Mack's Mets
Mack - 2022 MLB Draft Scouting Report - SS - Josh Rivera

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 11m

  Josh Rivera   SS      6-2      205      Florida   2021 Gators stat line - 54-G, 190-AB, .253, 5-HR Mack's spin - Another talen...

CBS New York
Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arraigned For DWI Charge In White Plains, Placed On Administrative Leave

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 19m

Scott was "disoriented and confused" when police woke him up, the DA said. He reportedly admitted to drinking earlier that night and failed three field sobriety tests.

The Mets Police
Mets acquire Mr. Hand

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

Welcome to Brad Hand who is now my favorite Mets player because he is not tainted by the sins of last weekend. Welcome Mr. Hand. FLUSHING, N.Y., September 2, 2021 — The New York Mets today ann…

North Jersey
NY Mets, Miami Marlins announce Thursday, Sept. 2 lineups

by: John Connolly North Jersey 24m

Sandy Alcantara (8-12, 3.27) will start for Miami, while Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.94) will go for New York.

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets claim LHP Brad Hand

by: N/A MLB: Mets 25m

FLUSHING, N.Y., September 2, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the club has claimed LHP Brad Hand off waivers from Toronto. Hand will wear #52. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment....

Sportsnaut
New York Mets place GM Zack Scott on leave after DWI arrest

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 32m

The New York Mets placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave Thursday, two days after he was arrested on charges of driving while

Amazin' Avenue
Mets place Zack Scott on administrative leave, Sandy Alderson assumes GM duties

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m

Sandy Alderson’s son, Bryn, will now also be more involved in day-to-day front office responsibilities.

