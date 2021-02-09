New York Mets
9/2/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 55m
The New York Mets (65-67) got Wednesday off after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the New York area, giving them more time to bask in a doubleheader sweep of the Miami Marlins (55-78). The b…
Mets Continue To Have Even More Issues With Front Office
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 1m
New York Mets general manager Zack Scott was arrested this week on a DUI charge, after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel.
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 12m
First, I hope you are ok! The storm last night in the area was absolutely crazy. I’m not even sure if today’s game will happen while the region gets itself back together.Outside of the sto
Press release: 09.02 - Mets Roster Moves
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 21m
The New York Mets made the following roster moves prior to tonight’s game. RHP Yennsy Díaz (#64) has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. OF Khalil Lee has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. RHP Jake Reed begins a Rehabilitation Assignment with...
Luis Rojas breaks down how Mets may use Brad Hand
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 28m
Mets manager Luis Rojas breaks down how the team may utilize Brad Hand after he was claimed off waivers after being designated for assignment.
Press Release: Remainder of Binghamton Series Against Flying Squirrels Postponed
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
BINGHAMTON, NY – The remainder of the Rumble Ponies series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been canceled as testing and contact...
Mets sign recently released reliever Brad Hand in attempt to bolster bullpen - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 1h
Hand was let go earlier this week by the Blue Jays
Yennsy Díaz has been recalled. #MetsThe Mets front office, after calling up OF Khalil Lee yesterday when there was no game, sent him down today.
The average winning percentage of the teams not at 85% vaccinations is .475 Don't be a loser. Get vaccinated!Twenty three of 30 MLB teams have officially hit the 85 percent vaccination target for tier one individuals (players and other key personnel); the 7 still working on it are the Phillies, Red Sox, Mets, Cubs, Mariners, D-Backs, Royals
@AMBS_Kernan This column says it all about baseball 2021, in particular the ny mets. To my eyes the future is looking even bleaker.
Omar minaya just hired ben jimenez to scout in cuba. Gotta sneak him in due to covid and massive repression
