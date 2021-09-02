New York Mets
Mets claim 3-time All-Star reliever Brad Hand from Blue Jays
by: AP — USA Today 7m
Looking to bolster their bullpen for a late-season playoff push, the New York Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand...
Francisco Lindor scores on balk | 09/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 13m
Francisco Lindor gives the Mets a 3-2 lead, scoring on a balk by pitcher Sandy Alcantara in the 4th inning
Two first-pitch leadoff HRs? Yep, that's history
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 16m
MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Mets this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. • Mets Stat of the Day, August 2021
Mets’ Javier Baez earned every one of the boos but that’s not the whole story
by: Phil Mushnick — New York Post 17m
Depending on how you look at things, the small pictures often block the larger ones. Thus, Javy Baez thinks it’s all about him, only about him.
Friends of Theo Epstein believe he'd consider Mets GM job
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Audacy 40m
According to Audacy insider Jon Heyman, friends of Theo Epstein believe the former Cubs and Red Sox executive would at least be “willing to listen” if the Mets pursued him as general manager.
Final month of Mets' season may be last stand for Sandy Alderson | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 58m
When Sandy Alderson stepped down as the Mets’ general manager nearly three months into the 2018 season, his words carried a tone of finality. He was in the midst of waging a successful battle against
Video Story: Marlins, Mets wrap up series
by: N/A — MLB: Marlins 1h
Marlins @ Mets Sep. 02, 2021
Luis Rojas on connecting with Sandy Alderson on Zack Scott
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
The Mets’ unscheduled off-day Wednesday was marred by both rain and the news that acting GM Zack Scott had been arrested on suspicion of DWI, which Luis Rojas discussed prior to Thursday’s game.
Mets get reliever Hand off waivers from Blue Jays https://t.co/0aIylFmSY2 #MetsTV / Radio Network
Blogger / Podcaster
um, did Carrasco just throw a churve?Beat Writer / Columnist
Pete is vulgar, bad at defense and strikes out too much but I don’t feel like he actively dislikes Mets fans. Yet I say to everyone but Mr. Hand - boooooooooooo.Has Pete Alonso ever stabbed a short hop, @metspolice? Keith keeps excusing it. Keith catches all of them.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Villar gets a pass for the heater he’s been on but ouchBeat Writer / Columnist
