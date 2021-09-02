New York Mets
Lehigh Valley tops Syracuse, 3-2, on Thursday night in Allentown, PA | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 19m
NY Mets beat Miami Marlins, stay in MLB playoffs race
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 12s
Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar continue swinging hot bats for the Mets, earning their fourth straight win Thursday.
Marlins, Mets make history with 1st-pitch HRs
by: Associated Press — ESPN 10m
Miguel Roja and Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw Thursday night, the first time that's happened since at least 1985.
Bang, bang! Pair of 1st-pitch HRs for 1st time in decades
by: AP — USA Today 19m
Miami Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and New York Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first...
Bang, bang! Pair of 1st-pitch HRs for 1st time in decades | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 20m
(AP) -- Miami Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and New York Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw Thursday night, the first time that's happened in a major leag
Latest On David Stearns’ Contract Status
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 26m
The length of David Stearns' last contract extension with the Brewers wasn't made public when the deal was announced in …
Smith's pinch-hit RBI single | 09/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 42m
Dominic Smith drills a pinch-hit RBI single off the glove of Jesús Aguilar to give the Mets' a 4-3 lead in the 7th inning
Two first-pitch leadoff HRs? Yep, that's history
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Mets this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. • Mets Stat of the Day, August 2021
#Mets win 4th straight, close to within 4.5 games of Atlanta, who is losing to the Rockies, 5-3, in the fifth inning.Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @CWilliamson44: Mets could be 4 games back at the end of the night 🌚🌚Blogger / Podcaster
Mets win, 4-3. Diaz collected his 28th save in 32 opportunities. Familia recorded his ninth win, matching Stroman for the team high. Dom Smith delivered the game-winning hit. They swept the Fish to cap a chaotic homestand with a four-game winning streak. Mets are 66-67.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @matt_dahl13: 29 to go… #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Two in a row, then one from April, now two in a row. It’s like you need to use your thumb to count up the Mets’ current winning streak. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
