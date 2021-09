The Mets have activated James McCann from the injured list, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. No corresponding move is needed at …

The Mets have won six in a row after Friday night’s 10-inning win against the Nationals, a streak Pete Alonso called ‘awesome’ after the victory.

When looking at the Mets' struggling offense, manager Luis Rojas sees Jonathan Villar as somewhat of a spark in the way he approaches at-bats.

