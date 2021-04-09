New York Mets
Javier Báez's solo home run | 09/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Javier Báez increases the Mets' lead to 3-0 in the 2nd inning, drilling a solo home run to center field
Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly | 09/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 14m
Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly
Mets Activate James McCann
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 25m
The Mets have activated James McCann from the injured list, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. No corresponding move is needed at …
Video Story: Mets, Nats play DH opener
by: N/A — MLB: Nationals 41m
Mets @ Nationals Sep. 04, 2021
Pete Alonso: Mets’ streak 'awesome, especially in division’
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 49m
The Mets have won six in a row after Friday night’s 10-inning win against the Nationals, a streak Pete Alonso called ‘awesome’ after the victory.
How Jonathan Villar has sparked New York Mets offense
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
When looking at the Mets' struggling offense, manager Luis Rojas sees Jonathan Villar as somewhat of a spark in the way he approaches at-bats.
Game Chatter: Marcus Stroman & Tylor Megill (9/4/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
Please use this thread for both games today.
Gameday: Game 1 - Mets @ Nationals - 9/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are in Washington to to play the Nationals. It's the second game of a five game series - first...
Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom is reportedly not close to returning
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The Mets are coming back to life, but they are unlikely to get significant contributions from ace Jacob deGrom in the final month
Hey, there’s Patrick Mazeika with an RBI single. 7-0, MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Good chance Nimmo misses the rest of the season. Brutal.Beat Writer / Columnist
103.6 MPH EV on Báez’s home run, 98.1 MPH on that off-the-wall-on-a-fly double 🔥Beat Writer / Columnist
Nimmo left today’s game with right hamstring tightness. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Javier Báez is 2-for-2 with a home run and a double off the wall. He’s killing the ball.Beat Writer / Columnist
Baez ropes a double off the wall to leadoff the 3rd #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
