Francisco Lindor’s heroics for Mets went beyond game-winner homer

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 13m

Francisco Lindor blasted a 93.7 mph sinker from Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan into the second deck of Nationals Park to ultimately secure the Mets’ 11-9 win in Washington

NY Mets place Brandon Nimmo on 10-day injured list with right hamstring strain

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 7m

The Mets lost an important piece of their lineup. Now, they hope the outfielder isn't out for too long.

Mets vs Nationals: Lindor 'proud of group' after wild win vs Nats in Game 1 | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 15m

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor talks about being happy 'to contribute and help the team win', after his two-run home run in the 9th inning helped the Mets a...

Mets Place Brandon Nimmo On 10-Day Injured List

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 20m

Prior to the second game of their doubleheader with the Nationals, the Mets have placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the &hellip;

Mets Squeak Out The Sixth Straight And Here They Come Again

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 24m

The Mets are between games of a doubleheader, and having won their sixth straight they find themselves knocking on the door once again...

Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Jupiter Hammerheads - 9/4/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 27m

  The St. Lucie Mets are on the road to play the Jupiter Hammerheads.  It's game five of the six game ...

Brandon Nimmo exits with injury | 09/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 29m

Brandon Nimmo pulls up while running the bases in the 2nd and is forced to leave the game early with a hamstring injury

Francisco Lindor’s two-run blast seals Mets’ 11-9 win over Nationals

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 30m

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to help the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals, 11-9. Washington came back from a 9-0 deficit but ultimately couldn't pull off the win.

