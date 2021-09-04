New York Mets
Depleted lineup hampers Mets in Game 2 loss
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 11m
WASHINGTON -- By the time the Mets finished off their four-hour, five-minute win over the Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday, they were on proverbial fumes. Early in that game, the Mets lost Brandon Nimmo to a hamstring strain that could...
Long Ball Dooms Megill As Mets Drop Nightcap 4-3 to Nationals
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 3m
After a memorable beginning to the day-night doubleheader, the New York Mets likely preferred a much less taxing game to occur in the night cap. With Tylor Megill on the mound for New York, and a
Final Score: Nationals 4, Mets 3 - Raise the Josh Rogers
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 14m
The winning streak is over.
Kevin Pillar's two-run home run | 09/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 52m
Kevin Pillar hammers a two-run homer to left field, cutting the Mets' deficit to 4-3 in the 6th
Marcus Stroman explains his amazing play with Javy Baez
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Marcus Stroman and Javier Baez turned what was a botched potential double play ball into an amazing 4-1 putout at third base, a play Stroman called “one of those in the moment plays.”
Surging Mets take hit as Brandon Nimmo lands on IL with hamstring strain - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 2h
The Mets' center fielder has been one of their best hitters in 2021
Severino's sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Severino's sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3
Mets activate catcher James McCann from IL | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
WASHINGTON — His back problems subsided, James McCann is back. The Mets activated their top catcher from the injured list Saturday morning before their doubleheader against the Nationals, and he start
