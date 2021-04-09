New York Mets
Mets vs Nationals Highlights: Mets bats come up short in Game 2, fall to Nationals 4-3
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
After pounding out 13 hits in the opener, the Mets managed just four hits in the nitecap and were edged by the Nationals, 4-3. Alcides Escobar's two-run home...
Brinson slugs late 2-run HR, Marlins rally past Phillies 3-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6m
(AP) -- Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Saturday night. Brinson's opposite-field shot
Long Ball Dooms Megill As Mets Drop Nightcap 4-3 to Nationals
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 10m
After a memorable beginning to the day-night doubleheader, the New York Mets likely preferred a much less taxing game to occur in the night cap. With Tylor Megill on the mound for New York, and a
Depleted lineup hampers Mets in Game 2 loss
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 18m
WASHINGTON -- By the time the Mets finished off their four-hour, five-minute win over the Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday, they were on proverbial fumes. Early in that game, the Mets lost Brandon Nimmo to a hamstring strain that could...
Final Score: Nationals 4, Mets 3 - Raise the Josh Rogers
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m
The winning streak is over.
Kevin Pillar's two-run home run | 09/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 59m
Kevin Pillar hammers a two-run homer to left field, cutting the Mets' deficit to 4-3 in the 6th
Marcus Stroman explains his amazing play with Javy Baez
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Marcus Stroman and Javier Baez turned what was a botched potential double play ball into an amazing 4-1 putout at third base, a play Stroman called “one of those in the moment plays.”
Surging Mets take hit as Brandon Nimmo lands on IL with hamstring strain - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 2h
The Mets' center fielder has been one of their best hitters in 2021
Tweets
Saturday Night Mets podcast. https://t.co/F0un3vn7j6TV / Radio Personality
-
🏃🏾♂️💨Sheesh @STR0 just making all the defensive plays while on the mound 🔥 (via @MLB) https://t.co/N155v3zwVaPlayer
-
Tell her I love it! @HDMHApparelMy mom with the @HDMHApparel shirt a few weeks ago. She wants to know how @STR0 feels about the shirt https://t.co/iPZ5547rjEPlayer
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Brandon Nimmo says his hamstring strain is muscular in nature and doesn't affect the tendon. Only 26 games remain, but "in my heart of hearts, I really do think I'm going to be back this season," Nimmo said.Super Fan
-
Former Met alert 🚨LAGARES!!!!!! https://t.co/bDnnoVsMOtBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TSN_Sports: Marcus Stroman with an INCREDIBLE play 🤯 (🎥: @MLB)Beat Writer / Columnist
