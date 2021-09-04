Do Not Sell My Personal Information

CG: NYM@WSH - 09/04/21 | 09/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 51m

Condensed Game: Thomas and Escobar both homered to back Rogers, who fanned five in his first start since 2018 to earn the win vs. the Mets

Metstradamus
63889161_thumbnail

Sitting The Middle Infield Because YOLO

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 45m

I didn’t want to be too upset that both Francisco Lindor and Javy Bàez were on the bench for Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Nationals. I get that Luis Rojas probably doesn’t wan…

SNY Mets

Mets vs Nationals: Nimmo expresses frustration after suffering hamstring injury, going on IL

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 50m

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo: 'It's extremely frustrating and not where I want to be at this point', after being placed on the Injured List with a hamstring...

WFAN
63889015_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo 'frustrated' by timing of hamstring injury

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 51m

Brandon Nimmo was placed on the 10-day IL between games of the Mets’ Saturday doubleheader due to a hamstring strain, and while he’s ‘extremely frustrated’ by the timing, he’s hopeful he can return ASAP.

New York Post
63888362_thumbnail

Mets settle for crazy split as seven-game win streak ends with a thud

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

WASHINGTON — For a break-even Saturday, it sure seemed like a lost day for the Mets. There was the nine-run lead they squandered in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Nationals and the added...

Newsday
63888279_thumbnail

Brinson slugs late 2-run HR, Marlins rally past Phillies 3-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Saturday night. Brinson's opposite-field shot

Mets Merized
63888234_thumbnail

Long Ball Dooms Megill As Mets Drop Nightcap 4-3 to Nationals

by: James Villani Mets Merized Online 2h

After a memorable beginning to the day-night doubleheader, the New York Mets likely preferred a much less taxing game to occur in the night cap. With Tylor Megill on the mound for New York, and a

MLB: Mets.com
63888101_thumbnail

Depleted lineup hampers Mets in Game 2 loss

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

WASHINGTON -- By the time the Mets finished off their four-hour, five-minute win over the Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday, they were on proverbial fumes. Early in that game, the Mets lost Brandon Nimmo to a hamstring strain that could...

