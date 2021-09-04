New York Mets
Condensed Game: Thomas and Escobar both homered to back Rogers, who fanned five in his first start since 2018 to earn the win vs. the Mets
Sitting The Middle Infield Because YOLO
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 45m
I didn’t want to be too upset that both Francisco Lindor and Javy Bàez were on the bench for Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Nationals. I get that Luis Rojas probably doesn’t wan…
Mets vs Nationals: Nimmo expresses frustration after suffering hamstring injury, going on IL
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 50m
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo: 'It's extremely frustrating and not where I want to be at this point', after being placed on the Injured List with a hamstring...
Brandon Nimmo 'frustrated' by timing of hamstring injury
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 51m
Brandon Nimmo was placed on the 10-day IL between games of the Mets’ Saturday doubleheader due to a hamstring strain, and while he’s ‘extremely frustrated’ by the timing, he’s hopeful he can return ASAP.
Mets settle for crazy split as seven-game win streak ends with a thud
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
WASHINGTON — For a break-even Saturday, it sure seemed like a lost day for the Mets. There was the nine-run lead they squandered in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Nationals and the added...
Brinson slugs late 2-run HR, Marlins rally past Phillies 3-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Saturday night. Brinson's opposite-field shot
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Long Ball Dooms Megill As Mets Drop Nightcap 4-3 to Nationals
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 2h
After a memorable beginning to the day-night doubleheader, the New York Mets likely preferred a much less taxing game to occur in the night cap. With Tylor Megill on the mound for New York, and a
Depleted lineup hampers Mets in Game 2 loss
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
WASHINGTON -- By the time the Mets finished off their four-hour, five-minute win over the Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday, they were on proverbial fumes. Early in that game, the Mets lost Brandon Nimmo to a hamstring strain that could...
