New York Mets

Mets Merized
63894371_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets Split Doubleheader, Gain Half-Game in Standings

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Nationals. Even though their six-game winning streak came to an end with a loss in the nightcap, they gained a half-g

Amazin' Avenue
63895264_thumbnail

Mets split doubleheader, despite Game 1 bullpen meltdown

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m

The bats surged to win Game 1 and fell a little short in Game 2.

FanGraphs
40253027_thumbnail

Sunday Notes: Mets Prospect Brett Baty Does More Than Bash

by: David Laurila FanGraphs 45m

Plus Al Oliver on the Pirates' all-Black-and-Latino lineup, Chaim Bloom on Boston's COVID outbreak, Cedric Mullins channels Adam Jones, a Luis Gonzalez comp, and more.

Mack's Mets
63894860_thumbnail

Draft Thoughts: Kumar Rocker, Jackson Cox, Dylan Lesko, Jayson Jones, Josiah Harrison

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 48m

  8-17-21 - BA - College Player of the Year      Kumar Rocker turned in an impressive third season of college baseball. In addition to m...

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 6 teams that could compete to sign Noah Syndergaard

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 52m

We don’t know for sure where Noah Syndergaard will pitch in 2022. We’re not even quite certain he’ll be on the mound for the New York Mets at all in ...

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Hare, the Tortoise and Other Strange Creatures

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h

Cmon, really? Yeah, really. Disband the affiliates. Fire all the staff. Expunge all the stats since 62. Ban all the fans from new allegiances. Damned if I know. Its all absurd.

Metro News
63893245_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 4h

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four...

New York Post
63892859_thumbnail

Mets didn’t start Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez as precautionary measure

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 5h

Francisco Lindor was the Mets’ hero in their 11-9 win in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Nationals, and Javier Baez contributed offensively as well. The two were then kept out...

