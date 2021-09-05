New York Mets
Sunday Notes: Mets Prospect Brett Baty Does More Than Bash
by: David Laurila — FanGraphs 45m
Plus Al Oliver on the Pirates' all-Black-and-Latino lineup, Chaim Bloom on Boston's COVID outbreak, Cedric Mullins channels Adam Jones, a Luis Gonzalez comp, and more.
Mets split doubleheader, despite Game 1 bullpen meltdown
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m
The bats surged to win Game 1 and fell a little short in Game 2.
Draft Thoughts: Kumar Rocker, Jackson Cox, Dylan Lesko, Jayson Jones, Josiah Harrison
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 48m
8-17-21 - BA - College Player of the Year Kumar Rocker turned in an impressive third season of college baseball. In addition to m...
NY Mets: 6 teams that could compete to sign Noah Syndergaard
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 52m
We don’t know for sure where Noah Syndergaard will pitch in 2022. We’re not even quite certain he’ll be on the mound for the New York Mets at all in ...
Morning Briefing: Mets Split Doubleheader, Gain Half-Game in Standings
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Nationals. Even though their six-game winning streak came to an end with a loss in the nightcap, they gained a half-g
The Hare, the Tortoise and Other Strange Creatures
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
Cmon, really? Yeah, really. Disband the affiliates. Fire all the staff. Expunge all the stats since 62. Ban all the fans from new allegiances. Damned if I know. Its all absurd.
MLB roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4h
Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four...
Mets didn’t start Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez as precautionary measure
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 5h
Francisco Lindor was the Mets’ hero in their 11-9 win in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Nationals, and Javier Baez contributed offensively as well. The two were then kept out...
Tweets
Here’s the skinny on the #Mets playoff hopes. 26 games left, 3 1/2 out of the division, 4 1/2 out of the wild card. Not an easy overall schedule left. They have a tragic number of 24, and Fangraphs playoff odds of 10%.Blogger / Podcaster
Another HR yesterday for Syracuse Mets 3B David Thompson. He has a .938 OPS this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @clintonyates: for my baseball family: this neighborhood is where, among many other public recreational facilities, MLB’s Urban Youth Academy in New Orleans is. Over the past week, Wesley Barrow Stadium there has been used as facility to distribute ice, water and ready to eat meals. #nolastrong https://t.co/ZYsgPclWCnBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: RT THIS to enter for your chance to win a @dunkindonuts gift card! Rules: https://t.co/eb6PB5hRyn #ThrillOfTheGameSweepstakes https://t.co/FQkBZJD5wHBlogger / Podcaster
It’s going to be very tough for the #Mets offense without Brandon Nimmo. They already struggled to score runs. He has once again proven how elite and valuable he is with his knowledge of the strike zone and pitch recognition. Hopefully they can get him back in a couple of weeks.Blogger / Podcaster
RT THIS to enter for your chance to win a @dunkindonuts gift card! Rules: https://t.co/eb6PB5hRyn #ThrillOfTheGameSweepstakesOfficial Team Account
