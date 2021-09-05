New York Mets
The Yankees and Mets Roller Coasters and Ranking NY Teams Closest to a Championship
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 1h
Plus, former Giant Justin Pugh joins the show to talk leaving New York, playing with Kyler Murray, and more
Prospects Grow in Brooklyn
by: Supernatural Girlz Radio — Talkin' Mets 28m
Mike Silva is joined by Keith Raad, Brooklyn Cyclones play-by-play announcer, as they discuss top prospects Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and others!
Yennsy Díaz secures Mets' 13-6 win | 09/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Yennsy Díaz gets Juan Soto to ground out to second in the bottom of the 9th, securing the Mets' 13-6 win
Francisco Lindor is Mets’ best solution to playoff problem he helped create
by: Ian O'Connor — New York Post 2h
Francisco Lindor is a four-time All-Star who proved over this holiday weekend that he can be the solution to a problem he helped create.
Javier Báez and the -illars power the offense
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
While every Met pitched in to win the wild affair, Javier Báez and the -illars packed the most punch in D.C.
Save None of That for Tomorrow
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Baseball teams need only one more run than their opponent when the game is over to be declared the winner. Im pretty sure thats how it works. Would one run do it? Not enough.
Kevin Pillar Hit A Grand Slam Right In A Kid's (Proverbial) Eyeball | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 3h
BAHAHAHA. Better luck next time kiddo! Imagine thinking a pitcher's best pitch would be able to strike out Kevin Pillar, the piling on GAWD, with the bases juiced after the Mets took a late lead. Gran...
Cocky baseball owner who struts when the Mets win defends worst Met ever
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Steve, The guy held a press conference to tell Mets fans he was booing them. He should have been DFA’d on the spot. And I like how you show up after wins. I guess .504 baseball makes you ha…
RT @LRubinson: Time to tune into the Program on @WFAN660 - I've got great guests: @BobKlap on Derek Jeter Hall of Fame & @Yankees @JustinCToscano on Baez and @Mets @RVacchianoSNY on @Giants and @nyjetsBeat Writer / Columnist
“Really at no point did I realize I was going to get hit.”-Chance Sisco on Friday nights collision at home plate The good news: He feels better by the day. Scary moment, but glad he came out OK, other than some soreness. https://t.co/FQrQ9cNdc2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Home run No. 678 for @PujolsFive. #SundayNightBaseballOfficial Team Account
RT @MetsAnalytics: Javier Báez since telling media the meaning of the Mets’ thumbs down celebration: 👍8 for 24 👍3 home runs 👍7 runs scored 👍6 runs batted in 👍.333/.385/.792 👍1.177 OPS #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
