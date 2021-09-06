Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
63923836_thumbnail

Díaz blows shot at save as Mets drop finale

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

WASHINGTON -- At a juncture of their season in which the Mets cannot afford to slip up, Edwin Díaz has slipped up twice. The Mets’ oft-embattled closer blew his second consecutive save opportunity on Monday, allowing Carter Kieboom’s walk-off single...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY Mets

Mets vs Nationals: Edwin Diaz' discusses his blown save in the Mets walk-off loss to Nats

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 10m

Citing an inability to command his pitches, Mets closer Edwin Diaz talks about allowing two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, leading to the Nationals 4-...

Film Room
63924641_thumbnail

Mets vs. Nationals Highlights | 09/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 16m

Andrew Stevenson hit a game-tying single in the 9th and Carter Kieboom walked it off in the Nationals' 4-3 comeback win over the Mets

Mike's Mets
63924426_thumbnail

Catching up on the Mets, Part 2

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 37m

Since I wrote Part 1 of this post , the Mets winning streak came to an anticlimactic end in game 2 against the Nationals on Saturday night. ...

Mets Merized
63924155_thumbnail

National Disaster! Mets, Diaz Get Walked-Off by Washington, 4-3

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 54m

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals closed out their 5-game series on Sunday afternoon in Washington. The Mets led the series 3-1 and were looking to make it a 4-1 series conclusion. Trevor

CBS Sports

Mets closer Edwin Díaz blows second consecutive save opportunity in loss vs. Nationals - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 56m

The Mets had won seven of eight to climb back above .500 before another setback

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!

Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Metstradamus
63924053_thumbnail

The Mets Need A Washington Closer

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 59m

Edwin Diaz’s numbers in Washington were atrocious: 7.36 ERA 1.773 WHIP .952 OPS against .290 AVG against in 35 plate appearances Nine walks They didn’t get better today. Diaz was entrus…

USA Today
63923892_thumbnail

Kieboom, Nats rally again, score 2 in 9th to edge Mets 4-3

by: AP USA Today 1h

Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz and the Washington Nationals...

Amazin' Avenue
63923842_thumbnail

Final score: Nationals 4, Mets 3—District of ColumbiUGH

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

That was a less than ideal way to end this series.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets