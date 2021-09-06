New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Catching up on the Mets, Part 2
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 38m
Since I wrote Part 1 of this post , the Mets winning streak came to an anticlimactic end in game 2 against the Nationals on Saturday night. ...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets vs Nationals: Edwin Diaz' discusses his blown save in the Mets walk-off loss to Nats
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 11m
Citing an inability to command his pitches, Mets closer Edwin Diaz talks about allowing two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, leading to the Nationals 4-...
Mets vs. Nationals Highlights | 09/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 17m
Andrew Stevenson hit a game-tying single in the 9th and Carter Kieboom walked it off in the Nationals' 4-3 comeback win over the Mets
National Disaster! Mets, Diaz Get Walked-Off by Washington, 4-3
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 55m
The New York Mets and Washington Nationals closed out their 5-game series on Sunday afternoon in Washington. The Mets led the series 3-1 and were looking to make it a 4-1 series conclusion. Trevor
Mets closer Edwin Díaz blows second consecutive save opportunity in loss vs. Nationals - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 57m
The Mets had won seven of eight to climb back above .500 before another setback
The Mets Need A Washington Closer
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
Edwin Diaz’s numbers in Washington were atrocious: 7.36 ERA 1.773 WHIP .952 OPS against .290 AVG against in 35 plate appearances Nine walks They didn’t get better today. Diaz was entrus…
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Kieboom, Nats rally again, score 2 in 9th to edge Mets 4-3
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz and the Washington Nationals...
Final score: Nationals 4, Mets 3—District of ColumbiUGH
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
That was a less than ideal way to end this series.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Where are the baseball team owners that run their mouth after Mets wins? They must be away for the evening.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @thomasdkeiser: Tired: The '69 Mets Nice: The 69-69 Mets https://t.co/YJmjmwIccBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Happy birthday, @jerryblevins! 🥳Official Team Account
-
Nats 4, Mets 3 -Where did Edwin Diaz go wrong? -"Let’s talk about the offense, too” -More context on why this loss stings so much for the Mets Three final thoughts from a bad loss in DC: https://t.co/IjOIovDDcCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Brand new on Mike's Mets: Catching up on the Mets, Part 2 Please check it out. https://t.co/Gu8eXfZ3MH #Mets #LGM https://t.co/F61CtvJPJkBlogger / Podcaster
-
The intentional balk, explainedOn the Collin McHugh balk: This was on purpose. Runner starts on second (doesn’t count as an earned run if he scores), also they are up 2 runs. That runner does not matter. Get him off of second base therefore less worry about signs https://t.co/wdXB1ZDZczBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets