MLB rumors: Mets’ Sandy Alderson provides clarity on Jacob deGrom’s mysterious elbow injury - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 22m
New York Mets president Sandy Alderson gave some clarity on the injury that's sidelined Jacob deGrom for the past two months.
Villar hit in face on pickoff | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 8m
Jonathan Villar gets hit in the face by Edward Cabrera's throw on a pickoff attempt at second base, but stays in the game in the 3rd
Mets, Sandy Alderson reveal more details on Jacob deGrom’s injury
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 54s
Sandy Alderson acknowledged Mets ace Jacob deGrom was dealing with a “sprain” in his right elbow.
Edward Cabrera K's Carlos Carrasco | 09/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 8m
Edward Cabrera strikes out Carlos Carrasco swinging for the first out in the top of the 3rd inning
Mets’ Jacob deGrom dealing with partial tear in UCL
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 14m
We now know what has been ailing Jacob deGrom and how the Mets are going to handle it (or at least what they think their plan is).
Edward Cabrera’s first MLB hit and RBI ties up Mets and Marlins, 2-2
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 15m
Edward Cabrera's first MLB hit, a RBI double, brings the Miami Marlins into a 2-2 tie with the New York Mets in the second inning.
Mets' Pete Alonso second-fastest MLB player to reach 100 career home runs
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 21m
In the top of the first inning of Tuesday's game at the Miami Marlins, Alonso hit an absolute bomb for his 100th career home run.
