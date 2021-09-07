New York Mets
Final Score: Mets 9, Marlins 4 — No one said it had to be pretty
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m
The Mets and Marlins played an ugly, ugly baseball game tonight, but the win counts just the same for the Mets.
Mauricio clubs 19th home run | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
9/7/21: Mets' No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio goes deep for a second consecutive game and for the 19th time this season with High-A Brooklyn
Jacob deGrom’s elbow is healed, but no timeline on return
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3m
The right elbow injury that has sidelined New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom since early July was a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament, but the condition has
Our Kind Of Ugly
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
First off: Stupid Marlins and their stupid 6:40 start times. I flipped on SNY at about 6:52 and expected to see Gary Apple tell me something inane about Carlos Carrasco’s career ERA on Tuesda…
Sandy Alderson downplays Jacob deGrom’s partially torn UCL - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 16m
Ah, so that’s why Jacob deGrom hasn’t pitched a major-league game in two months.
Lauer shines as Brewers roll to 10-0 blowout of Phillies | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 19m
(AP) -- Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return
Pete Alonso’s milestone homer helps Mets roll past sloppy Marlins
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 20m
On Tuesday, the Mets capitalized on sloppier play than their own in winning a fourth straight against Miami since last week, 9-4, at loanDepot park.
Vance Worley dominant, but Syracuse falls to Buffalo in series opener, 3-0
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 32m
Vance Worley - Syracuse Mets - Stock Photo (Rick Nelson). Press Release: Buffalo, NY - Vance Worley put together one of his best starts of...
Miguel Castro gets the final out | 09/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Miguel Castro gets Joe Panik to ground out to Pete Alonso for the final out of the game, securing the Mets' 9-4 win over the Marlins
Pete Alonso reacts to his 100th career big league home run: "It’s truly a blessing" https://t.co/EvbKFyyoMXTV / Radio Network
"Hopefully I can get to two, three, four, five, six hundred more." Pete Alonso reaches 100 (and 101) career homers, faster than almost anybody else: https://t.co/G3tTST5RvGBeat Writer / Columnist
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! 😴💤😴Blogger / Podcaster
Alonso was a good candidate to have a (relatively) good year for power if they deadened the balls. His homers werent cheap.Pete Alonso has never hit a cheap home run in his LIFE. https://t.co/JLalAs2YCDBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYDailyNews: Mets team president Sandy Alderson said Jacob deGrom has been dealing with a sprain in his UCL. He attempted to downplay the severity of deGrom’s injury and said the sprain has resolved itself. @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/RDtisFosuPBeat Writer / Columnist
