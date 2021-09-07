Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets president says he had little communication with Scott

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 36m

New York Mets President Sandy Alderson says he's had little communication with acting general manager Zack Scott, who was arrested last week.

Mauricio clubs 19th home run | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

9/7/21: Mets' No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio goes deep for a second consecutive game and for the 19th time this season with High-A Brooklyn

Jacob deGrom’s elbow is healed, but no timeline on return

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 4m

The right elbow injury that has sidelined New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom since early July was a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament, but the condition has

Our Kind Of Ugly

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

First off: Stupid Marlins and their stupid 6:40 start times. I flipped on SNY at about 6:52 and expected to see Gary Apple tell me something inane about Carlos Carrasco’s career ERA on Tuesda…

Sandy Alderson downplays Jacob deGrom’s partially torn UCL - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 17m

Ah, so that’s why Jacob deGrom hasn’t pitched a major-league game in two months.

Lauer shines as Brewers roll to 10-0 blowout of Phillies | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 20m

(AP) -- Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return

Pete Alonso’s milestone homer helps Mets roll past sloppy Marlins

by: Mike Puma New York Post 21m

On Tuesday, the Mets capitalized on sloppier play than their own in winning a fourth straight against Miami since last week, 9-4, at loanDepot park.

Vance Worley dominant, but Syracuse falls to Buffalo in series opener, 3-0

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 33m

Vance Worley - Syracuse Mets - Stock Photo (Rick Nelson). Press Release: Buffalo, NY -  Vance Worley put together one of his best starts of...

Miguel Castro gets the final out | 09/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 33m

Miguel Castro gets Joe Panik to ground out to Pete Alonso for the final out of the game, securing the Mets' 9-4 win over the Marlins

Tweets