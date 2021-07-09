Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room

Jorge Alfaro awarded second | 09/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

Jorge Alfaro singles in the 3rd, and he is awarded second base after a Marlins challenge shows the ball went out of play on the throw

New York Post
Sandy Alderson hasn’t heard from Zack Scott since DWI arrest

by: Mike Puma New York Post 46m

Alderson declined to say if it’s possible Scott would return to the organization.

Amazin' Avenue
Pete Alonso powers offense to weird win

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Pete Alonso hit his 100th and 101st home runs in a ugly, long win over the Marlins.

CBS New York
Alonso Homers Twice, Including 100th, As Mets Top Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

We Live Here Now

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

Hope springs eternal if youre a Mets fan, but even springs can lose their sproing. Once that would have been heartening. Whats the score? Why not? Wed even win a few. Lets do it.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Wednesday 9/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...

Film Room
Mauricio clubs 19th home run | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

9/7/21: Mets' No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio goes deep for a second consecutive game and for the 19th time this season with High-A Brooklyn

Film Room
Alfaro hits foul after review | 09/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

The Mets challenge a hit by pitch in the 3rd inning and after review the call is overturned as the umpires rule it as a foul ball

Fox Sports
Pete Alonso hits 100th career home run as Mets beat Marlins, 9-4

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2h

Pete Alonso's first inning home run was the 100th of his career, and he added another as the New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins, 9-4.

