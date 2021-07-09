New York Mets
Alfaro hits foul after review | 09/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7m
The Mets challenge a hit by pitch in the 3rd inning and after review the call is overturned as the umpires rule it as a foul ball
Sandy Alderson hasn’t heard from Zack Scott since DWI arrest
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 46m
Alderson declined to say if it’s possible Scott would return to the organization.
Pete Alonso powers offense to weird win
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Pete Alonso hit his 100th and 101st home runs in a ugly, long win over the Marlins.
Alonso Homers Twice, Including 100th, As Mets Top Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history.
We Live Here Now
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Hope springs eternal if youre a Mets fan, but even springs can lose their sproing. Once that would have been heartening. Whats the score? Why not? Wed even win a few. Lets do it.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Wednesday 9/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...
Mauricio clubs 19th home run | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
9/7/21: Mets' No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio goes deep for a second consecutive game and for the 19th time this season with High-A Brooklyn
Pete Alonso hits 100th career home run as Mets beat Marlins, 9-4
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
Pete Alonso's first inning home run was the 100th of his career, and he added another as the New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins, 9-4.
