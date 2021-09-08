New York Mets
Festivus for the rest of us: Mets superfan Jerry Seinfeld makes bold prediction about fall ball in Queens - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 32m
The New York Mets are in third place in the National League East, four games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.
Alonso homers twice, including 100th, as Mets top Marlins
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 to...
Gut Reaction: Mets 9, Marlins 4 (9/7/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
Sandy Alderson hasn’t heard from Zack Scott since DWI arrest
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Alderson declined to say if it’s possible Scott would return to the organization.
Pete Alonso powers offense to weird win
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
Pete Alonso hit his 100th and 101st home runs in a ugly, long win over the Marlins.
Alonso Homers Twice, Including 100th, As Mets Top Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history.
We Live Here Now
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h
Hope springs eternal if youre a Mets fan, but even springs can lose their sproing. Once that would have been heartening. Whats the score? Why not? Wed even win a few. Lets do it.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Wednesday 9/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 6h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...
