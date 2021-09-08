Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
MLB roundup: Jays win as Yanks' Gerrit Cole (hamstring) exits - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 1h

Marcus Semien continued his home run binge with a solo shot, Alejandro Kirk homered twice and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, who lost ace Gerrit Cole to...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/8/21: So no one can hit with RISP huh?

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

nj.com
End of the Dark Knight? Orioles’ Matt Harvey could be facing MLB finale - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 13m

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Matt Harvey is tied for the American League lead with 14 losses this season.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets Jump Back Above .500, Keep Pace With Braves

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 15m

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets beat the Marlins 9-4 Tuesday night, boosting their record back above .500. (They left 69-69 behind and now have 70 wins.) Read the recap of the game here.P

Baseball Prospectus
Box Score Banter: Seager-ing Clear; Mets Cinnamon Toast Crunch Marlins

by: Baseball Prospectus Editors Baseball Prospectus 55m

The Marlins game (and telecast) has a surprise appearance; Kyle Seager and the Mariners are still going, despite your surprise.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: A baseball card encounter with Nelson Figueroa

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Nelson Figueroa might not be the greatest New York Mets player of all time. However, an encounter I had with him around two decades ago made me a fan for l...

USA Today
Alonso homers twice, including 100th, as Mets top Marlins

by: AP USA Today 4h

Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 to...

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Mets 9, Marlins 4 (9/7/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4h

