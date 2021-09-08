Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Derek Jeter's 10 most memorable moments in Hall of Fame Yankees career, including flip play and 3,000th hit - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 9m

The former Yankees captain will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday

The Mets Police
63959626_thumbnail

Seaver in a Seaver jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

There was a time when the players and the fans had a bond.  I like this Seaver jersey.

Pitcher List
63959561_thumbnail

Buy & Sell 9/8 - Identifying Who to Add and Who to Drop - Pitcher List

by: Ben Pernick Pitcher List 28m

Ben Pernick breaks down this week's most notable hot and cold hitters.

The Apple

Slight Tears and Polar Bears

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 34m

Metsies endure an eventful Tuesday in Miami...

Amazin' Avenue
63634978_thumbnail

A Pod of Their Own: Five wins and three buckets of garbage

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m

This week, we discuss the Mets’ winning streak, Zack Scott’s DUI arrest, and Sandy Alderson’s comments about the Mets’ hiring practices and Jacob deGrom’s injury.

Larry Brown Sports
63958868_thumbnail

A big piece of Cinnamon Toast Crunch sat behind home plate at Marlins game

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 58m

A giant piece of Cinnamon Toast Crunch was seated behind home plate at Marlins Park during the Marlins-Mets game. See the video

Mets Merized
63671708_thumbnail

Defensive Blunders Take Away From Carrasco’s Start

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets sent Carlos Carrasco to the mound Tuesday night in Miami to face off against the Marlins.Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached on an infield to begin the game. Bryan De La Cruz singled and Chisho

Mets Daddy

Pete Alonso Backing Up His Talk

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

To the consternation of many, especially New York Mets fans, Pete Alonso has been exceedingly positive in the face of adversity. Then came the “Don’t Just Believe, Know” mantra. T…

Tweets

    Tim Healey @timbhealey 1m
    From the Mets: 9/11 remembrance ceremony Saturday to begin at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:10. Bobby Valentine will throw out the first pitch to Joe Torre. At least 14 members of 2001 Mets, including Piazza, will attend. Mets & Yankees will wear first responder caps during BP & game.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    ESPN New York @ESPNNewYork 2m
    20 years later, the enduring legacy of the Mike Piazza home run https://t.co/7Ooh603GrK #Mets
    TV / Radio Network
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 3m
    What a perfect first pitch. #LGM @BobbyValentine to Joe Torre. It should be a fun weekend in Queens!
    Michael Mayer
    Mets announce ceremonial details surrounding this Saturday’s 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11. The club will wear first responder caps during batting practice and the game on September 11 vs. the Yankees. Bobby Valentine will throw out the first pitch to Joe Torre.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    NY Mets Die Hards @NYMDieHards 3m
    RT @mikemayer22: Mets announce ceremonial details surrounding this Saturday’s 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11. The club will wear first responder caps during batting practice and the game on September 11 vs. the Yankees. Bobby Valentine will throw out the first pitch to Joe Torre.
    Super Fan
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 4m
    this guy is a tremendous sh*tstain, huh?
    Matt Walsh
    Yes, I said that I don’t like female analysts and reporters in football. No, I don’t care if that upsets you. No, I don’t apologize. Yes, I think women are feminizing traditionally male spaces. Yes, I think that’s bad. Yes, I’m right. No, your whining doesn’t change any of this.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5m
    The future is coming. #Mets #LGM
    Michael Mayer
    Ronny Mauricio in his career previous to 2021: 7 home runs in 173 games Ronny Mauricio in 2021: 19 home runs in 98 games
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets