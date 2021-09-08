New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Fame: Carmelo Anthony, Mike Trout and others react to Derek Jeter's induction - CBSSports.com
by: Wajih AlBaroudi — CBS Sports 1h
Jeter joined Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker in the 2020 Hall of Fame class
Video Story: Mets, Marlins continue series
by: N/A — MLB: Marlins 2m
Mets @ Marlins Sep. 08, 2021
Sandy Alderson on Zack Scott, Luis Rojas' future and more
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 10m
Mets team president Sandy Alderson spoke to the media on Tuesday about acting GM Zack Scott’s situation and the ramifications throughout the front office, including some potential future baseball decisions.
Álvarez belts 19th High-A homer | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 24m
Top Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez tees off on a solo shot for the High-A Cyclones, his 21st of the year overall
Bench role giving J.D. Davis a helping hand | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 29m
MIAMI — Recent weeks have featured a major regression in playing time for J.D. Davis, who was returned to a familiar if undesirable role: bench bat. A confluence of circumstances, including Jonathan
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Hudson Valley Renegades - 9/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 42m
The Brooklyn Cyclones are on the road to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades. I...
NY Mets: Luis Rojas says team defense and lineup must improve
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 44m
With the Mets still hanging on to their playoff hopes, Luis Rojas emphasized that the team must tighten up on offense and defense.
Mets No. 4 in NL in throwing errors - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 44m
"A guy will catch the ball and then probably not set his feet right to make a nice throw,” manager Luis Rojas explained.
Last night's game ended at 10:40 so it didn't help.@Metstradamus Not sure why Miami goes with the 640 start. Wouldn't 710 help im increase attendance? Are they trying to get the games done by 10pm?Blogger / Podcaster
If you're heading to the Subway Series Citi Field this weekend, the Mets urge you to use mass transit if possible. https://t.co/uxAGYebOZBTV / Radio Network
RT @mikemayer22: Mets top prospect Francisco Álvarez has two more hits tonight including his 21st home run of the season. That’s 21 home runs in 298 at-bats for the 19-year-old. https://t.co/IM5ML0yHfUBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: Mets prospect J.T. Ginn is settling in with High-A Brooklyn. He’s allowed just two earned runs over his last three starts (15.2 IP) for the Cyclones.Blogger / Podcaster
Sandy Alcantara is dealing against the #Mets tonight. Only the Pete Alonso double and the Javier Báez single so far against him so far through four innings. #MarlinsBlogger / Podcaster
I’m digging the 6:40 PM start time tonight. This needs to happen more often in #MLB.Blogger / Podcaster
