Mets vs Marlins: Rojas explains decision to pitch to De La Cruz in 10th | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets Manager Luis Rojas explains why he opted to let Edwin Diaz face Bryan De La Cruz in the 10th inning with Lewin Diaz, a .108 hitter on deck. He also talk...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 9/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 13m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...
De La Cruz Lifts Marlins Over Mets In 10 Innings
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5m
The third-place Mets (70-70) remained four games behind NL East leader Atlanta, which lost at home to Washington.
Rojas on 2-1 loss vs. Marlins | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 13m
Luis Rojas recaps the loss in extra innings to the Marlins, Edwin Díaz's appearance and throwing to Bryan De La Cruz
Ginn spins scoreless gem for Brooklyn
by: Daniel Guerrero, Stephanie Sheehan — MLB: Mets 16m
Here's a look at Wednesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:
There Isn’t Enough Smart Water In The World
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 25m
This entire game felt like it was watching a loved one get tortured.Rich Hill had his best outing as a Met, throwing six innings, giving up one run and throwing 64 strikes out of 83 pitches. Jeurys
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Luis Rojas’ controversial Edwin Diaz decision backfires on Mets
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 32m
Luis Rojas' decision in the 10th inning cost the Mets a big game.
Eduardo Escobar's homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 36m
(AP) -- Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night.Milwaukee, which won the final two games of
RT @Ozymetsdias: It doesn't work. Ask for your money back, #Mets https://t.co/57sTLyvG7gBlogger / Podcaster
USMNT has arrived 3 games in.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TheProspectpark: It was a miracle but no bottles of water were hurt while taking this picture. The most shocking part of this picture is that Rojas was able to find his mouth while not hurting himself. https://t.co/Pwl6VCyNfABlogger / Podcaster
USMNT saving my sports life tonight right now..Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SheaUpperDeck: His lefty/righty preference overrules actual relevant matchup stats all the time. I like homegrown Mets and guys like Luis who came up thru the org, but somebody needs to talk to him. #Mets https://t.co/QYIGKsK0ETBlogger / Podcaster
