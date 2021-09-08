New York Mets
Luis Rojas Facing Increased Scrutiny Because Edwin Diaz Choked Again
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
There are many reasons the New York Mets blew this game to the Miami Marlins and lost a game they couldn’t afford to lose. Sandy Alcantara was brilliant, and the offense came up short again. …
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 9/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...
De La Cruz Lifts Marlins Over Mets In 10 Innings
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The third-place Mets (70-70) remained four games behind NL East leader Atlanta, which lost at home to Washington.
Rojas on 2-1 loss vs. Marlins | 09/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas recaps the loss in extra innings to the Marlins, Edwin Díaz's appearance and throwing to Bryan De La Cruz
Ginn spins scoreless gem for Brooklyn
by: Daniel Guerrero, Stephanie Sheehan — MLB: Mets 2h
Here's a look at Wednesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:
There Isn’t Enough Smart Water In The World
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 2h
This entire game felt like it was watching a loved one get tortured.Rich Hill had his best outing as a Met, throwing six innings, giving up one run and throwing 64 strikes out of 83 pitches. Jeurys
Luis Rojas’ controversial Edwin Diaz decision backfires on Mets
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
Luis Rojas' decision in the 10th inning cost the Mets a big game.
Eduardo Escobar's homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night.Milwaukee, which won the final two games of
Tweets
Mets provide updates on Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom https://t.co/DtlfbSo3OsBlogger / Podcaster
Brandon Nimmo is hoping to return from his hamstring injury sooner than expected https://t.co/tDI9LKTrd9TV / Radio Network
Both the #Phillies and #Braves lost tonight, so the #Mets will not lose ground, but they wasted an opportunity to gain ground on both. Time is running out to waste any opportunitiesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ricardo Pepi is good at the soccer. Goodnight USMNT fans.Beat Writer / Columnist
Figures that the guy wearing No. 2 for the Marlins scored the winning run on the day their big boss entered the Hall of Fame.Beat Writer / Columnist
