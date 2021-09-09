New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tom Brennan - The Mets’ Next Elite Hitting Prospect Behind The Elite Four
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
I dunno - you just get more excited about some prospects than others We all know about the Big 4: Baty, Vientos, Mauricio, and Alvarez . F...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Minors Recap: Jose Martinez Goes Deep Twice, Francisco Alvarez Hits 21st
by: Connor Grey — Mets Merized Online 6m
AAA: Buffalo Bisons (66-41) 8, Syracuse Mets (42-65) 4Box ScoreJose Martinez RF: 3-3, 2 HR, BB, .212/.305/.404Jose Peraza CF: 0-4, SB, K, .286/.348/.333Khalil Lee LF: 1-3, BB, CS
MMN Recap: Francisco Alvarez Hits 21st Home Run
by: Connor Grey — Mets Minors 25m
AAA: Buffalo Bisons (66-41) 8, Syracuse Mets (42-65) 4Box ScoreJose Martinez RF: 3-3, 2 HR, BB, .212/.305/.404Jose Peraza CF: 0-4, SB, K, .286/.348/.333Khalil Lee LF: 1-3, BB, CS
Sandy Alcantara was on, Luis Rojas was off
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 34m
The Mets couldn’t get to Alcantara and couldn’t get past their manager’s poor in-game skills.
NY Mets: Jacob deGrom is a time traveler from the Dead-ball era
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 58m
I love looking at Baseball-Reference’s similarity scores at the bottom of each player’s page. It gives us a sense of which players, at each age, a guy...
No offense
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
But this team can’t score runs
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
MLB Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand as the wild-card races heat up
by: ESPN.com — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 2h
With teams jockeying for a limited number of spots, which squads are rising and falling?
Luis Rojas’ faith in Edwin Diaz goes unrewarded in Mets’ in extra-innings loss to Marlins - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets, 2-1, in 10 innings on Wednesday. The Mets remain in third place in the National League East, four games behind the Atlanta Braves.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
🔸 José Martínez homers twice for the @SyracuseMets 🔹 The @BKCyclones sweep a doubleheader 🔸 @robgsellman makes a rehab start for the @stluciemets FULL RECAP ⬇️ https://t.co/gsOJ9AixugMinors
-
It’s been a weird week for the Mets, although, to be fair, you could’ve said that almost any time over the past 20 years and it would be true. @ChrisMcShane and @BrianNeedsaNap dig a little deeper on today’s #AmazinAvenueAudioTheShow. https://t.co/Djcy9q0hgkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Edwin Díaz’s 1.8 fWAR ranks ninth in MLB among qualified RP. his 2.56 FIP is good for 10th and 0.49 HR/9 is 18th conversely.. 3.56 BB/9, 79th 3.88 ERA, 103rd and the whiff rate on his four-seam has dropped 15.5% since 2020 (41.1 to 25.6) elite stuff, elusive commandBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Column 1: Happy Mets thoughts.@AnthonyRieber: Is Pete Alonso the Mets' next hope for the Hall of Fame? https://t.co/PUfdjsxk02 https://t.co/F8XLKFNgCrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Column 2: unhappy Mets thoughtsTime is running out on Luis Rojas and the Mets, @AnthonyRieber writes: https://t.co/gezktd7NpT https://t.co/disXjCMATKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets failed to capitalize on the #Braves losing to the #Nationals last night, and they lost ground in the wild card race. It was a damaging blow to their playoff hopes. 4 games behind ATL (5 in the loss), 4 1/2 games out of the wild card, 22 to go. Playoff odds = 7.7%Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets