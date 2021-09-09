Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Former Mets visit firehouse in Manhattan | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 30m

Al Leiter, John Franco, Todd Zeile and Bobby Valentine, all part of the 2001 Mets, visited members of the FDNY in Manhattan on Thursday.  ...

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets @ Marlins - 9/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5m

    The Mets are in Miami to play the Marlins.  It's the final game of the three game series.  your ...

SNY Mets

Down on Edwin Diaz, Mets still looking up at Braves | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 11m

Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins drop a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as Edwin Diaz and Luis Rojas come under fire as the Met...

Newsday
Jacob deGrom says elbow ligament is 'perfectly fine' | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 12m

MIAMI — In his first public comments in more than five weeks, injured Mets ace Jacob deGrom offered a terse statement Thursday, insisting that his problematic right elbow is fine. "I know what was sai

Big League Stew
MLB denies telling Red Sox to stop testing for COVID-19 during outbreak: 'Wrong and inaccurate'

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 27m

The Red Sox have lost 14 players and coaches to the COVID-19 list as the season winds down.

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey to IL. Season over? (Probably) Career over? (Probably not)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 53m

Oh no, Matt Harvey is being parked on the IL so we can look at some other players totally injured! We have recalled INF Richie Martin from Triple-A Norfolk and placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day …

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 9/9/21

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets look to bounce back from last night’s brutal loss.

Metstradamus
9/9/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Losing to bad teams in September is a missed opportunity for the New York Mets (70-70), who gave up a golden chance to make up ground in the standings last night. Poor decisions from Luis Rojas pla…

WFAN
Luis Rojas: players playing every day 'just not realistic'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Luis Rojas, when discussing Saturday’s decision to sit them both, said Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez playing every day the rest of the way is ‘just not realistic.’

