Jacob deGrom says elbow ligament is 'perfectly fine' | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 15m
MIAMI — In his first public comments in more than five weeks, injured Mets ace Jacob deGrom offered a terse statement Thursday, insisting that his problematic right elbow is fine. "I know what was sai
9/11 20 Years Later: To This Day, Mets Continue To Visit FDNY Firehouses Out Of Respect
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2m
The mantle is filled with faces of firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The firehouse is home to Engine 3/Ladder 12/Battalion 7 -- the "West Side Warriors." It lost five men.
Gameday: Mets @ Marlins - 9/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
The Mets are in Miami to play the Marlins. It's the final game of the three game series. your ...
Down on Edwin Diaz, Mets still looking up at Braves | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 14m
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins drop a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as Edwin Diaz and Luis Rojas come under fire as the Met...
MLB denies telling Red Sox to stop testing for COVID-19 during outbreak: 'Wrong and inaccurate'
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 30m
The Red Sox have lost 14 players and coaches to the COVID-19 list as the season winds down.
Matt Harvey to IL. Season over? (Probably) Career over? (Probably not)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 56m
Oh no, Matt Harvey is being parked on the IL so we can look at some other players totally injured! We have recalled INF Richie Martin from Triple-A Norfolk and placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day …
Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 9/9/21
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets look to bounce back from last night’s brutal loss.
9/9/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
Losing to bad teams in September is a missed opportunity for the New York Mets (70-70), who gave up a golden chance to make up ground in the standings last night. Poor decisions from Luis Rojas pla…
