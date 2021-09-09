Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets vs. Marlins Highlights | 09/09/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 18m

Jesús Luzardo struck out eight batters and Jazz Chisholm Jr. crushed a go-ahead home run to give the Marlins a 3-2 win over the Mets

2001 Mets visit 9/11 firehouse | 09/10/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Members of the 2001 Mets visit the Engine 3, Ladder 12, Battalion 7 firehouse as part of the team's annual 9/11 tradition

Jazz Chisholm Jr. belts go-ahead home run as Marlins hold on against Mets, 3-2

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 15m

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning that proved to be the difference as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets, 3-2. Javier Baez added a home run in the loss.

The 2021 Mets Are Not Worth Your Time

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 35m

The New York Mets are worth your time. Theyve got a rich history, by turns tragic and comic and occasionally even triumphant, thats fun to be a part of. But the 2021 Mets?

Bad Mets Team Loses To Marlins

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 37m

The New York Mets were up 2-0 due to the genius of Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman. It was really just the two of them. Báez created a run with his hustle and base running in the first, and then he …

The Dagger? Marlins Stick it to Mets Again in 3-2 Miami Win

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 43m

They say, “what goes up must come down.”For Javier “El Mago” Baez, what went up was a baseball, and what came down was the very same baseball, just displaced by roughly 438 feet.Th

Mets end disappointing road trip with brutal loss to Marlins

by: Mike Puma New York Post 50m

The Marlins pounced on this lifeless bunch, using Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s go-ahead homer against Jeurys Familia in the eighth inning to beat the Mets, 3-2, at loanDepot Park.

