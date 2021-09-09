New York Mets
Jazz Chisholm Jr. belts go-ahead home run as Marlins hold on against Mets, 3-2
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 15m
Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning that proved to be the difference as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets, 3-2. Javier Baez added a home run in the loss.
2001 Mets visit 9/11 firehouse | 09/10/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Members of the 2001 Mets visit the Engine 3, Ladder 12, Battalion 7 firehouse as part of the team's annual 9/11 tradition
Mets vs. Marlins Highlights | 09/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 18m
Jesús Luzardo struck out eight batters and Jazz Chisholm Jr. crushed a go-ahead home run to give the Marlins a 3-2 win over the Mets
The 2021 Mets Are Not Worth Your Time
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 35m
The New York Mets are worth your time. Theyve got a rich history, by turns tragic and comic and occasionally even triumphant, thats fun to be a part of. But the 2021 Mets?
Bad Mets Team Loses To Marlins
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 37m
The New York Mets were up 2-0 due to the genius of Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman. It was really just the two of them. Báez created a run with his hustle and base running in the first, and then he …
The Dagger? Marlins Stick it to Mets Again in 3-2 Miami Win
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 43m
They say, “what goes up must come down.”For Javier “El Mago” Baez, what went up was a baseball, and what came down was the very same baseball, just displaced by roughly 438 feet.Th
Mets end disappointing road trip with brutal loss to Marlins
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 50m
The Marlins pounced on this lifeless bunch, using Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s go-ahead homer against Jeurys Familia in the eighth inning to beat the Mets, 3-2, at loanDepot Park.
Al Leiter, Todd Zeile, John Franco and former Mets manager Bobby Valentine visit firehouse impacted by Sept. 11 https://t.co/4k8tkAgoqrTV / Radio Network
-
-
Congratulations on your division title, @BravesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Marcus Stroman had an 83% whiff rate on his slider tonight (22 thrown) and didn’t register a CSW% lower than 25% on any of his *six pitches* used StroShow, indeedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Ozymetsdias: "When he was acquired, I knew that the final demise of the 2021 version of the Mets would involve Brad Hand." https://t.co/vgnDIjwryfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Braves walk it off. Mets are now 5 games back with 21 to play.Beat Writer / Columnist
