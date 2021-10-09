Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Márquez arm, Díaz slam send Rockies over sagging Phils 11-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 27m

(AP) -- Elias Díaz hit a grand slam, Germán Márquez pitched six shutout innings and the Colorado Rockies continued to hurt Philadelphia's playoff chances with an 11-2 win over the Phillies on Friday

Film Room
Javier Báez's RBI double | 09/11/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Javier Báez drills an RBI double to right field, scoring Michael Conforto from first base in the 4th inning to give the Mets a 7-2 lead

Daily News
Gary Sanchez’s defensive struggles hold back Yanks vs. Mets - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 3m

To put it nicely, Gary Sanchez has a less than stellar reputation on defense.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Yankees: Baez talks Villar slide, big 3rd inning and Megill outing | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5m

Mets infielder Javy Baez felt the team took a simple approach at the plate in their 10-3 rout of the Yankees. Baez: 'We have an approach as a team, and we we...

Mack's Mets
Flying Tigers Beat St. Lucie Mets in Game 1, Second Game Postponed

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 36m

    Wold hits 2 homers in defeat, doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 PRESS RELEASE: PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) – The La...

MLB: Mets.com
McNeil's bases-loaded bunt sparks Mets' win

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 43m

NEW YORK -- There is a reason why the bases-loaded drag bunt is one of baseball’s rarest plays. It is difficult to execute, requiring a precisely placed ball. An inch in the wrong direction and a forceout becomes inevitable. For a bases-loaded bunt...

Film Room
Yennsy Díaz closes the door | 09/10/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 52m

Yennsy Díaz gets Gary Sánchez to fly out to right filed for the final out and to close the door in the Mets' 10-3 win

Mets Merized
Mets Return to .500 With 10-3 Blowout Over Sloppy Yanks

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 53m

As the Yankees continue to lose games in the standings they also lost sense of the strike zone and how to play defense resulting in their seventh straight loss and a Mets 10-3 victory.The Subw

